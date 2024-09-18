‘I am astounded’: Pandor wants Malema to apologise for ‘tarnishing' her reputation over VBS claims

Pandor, who just came back from a Justice for all dinner in Canada which was in honour of her courage, strength and action during her tenure in government in South Africa’s case charging Israel with genocide against Palestinians at the International Court of Justice.
“I just don't know where this VBS story comes from and I, you know, have never said anything negative about Mr Malema. So I must say, (Malema) as a leader of a political party represented in parliament, I’m disappointed that he would just be so dishonest in this way. It’s absolutely shocking, and I can only call it a very weak attempt to disperse my good name,” she said in an interview with Radio 702.
“I don't know what had happened to the gentleman, why he felt he had to insert my name into the scandal. I think he's probably disappointed that in all my life as a politician, I’ve not done a single thing that is dishonest, and I’m really astounded.”
The VBS scandal saw the looting of billions from the bank, leaving municipalities, small businesses and individuals vulnerable. The fallout exposed significant failures in regulatory oversight and governance.
Several politicians have been implicated.
Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane, recently submitted a report to President Cyril Ramaphosa regarding a loan she received from Gundo Wealth Solutions, a company linked to the VBS scandal.
Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor wants EFF leader Julius Malema to apologise for “tarnishing” her reputation after he said she was among politicians who took a loan from looted VBS Mutual Bank.
Malema claimed in an interview on SABC that Pandor was also involved in the VBS scandal.
“Naledi Pandor was also in the VBS bond or something. Yes, she was. They are your darlings. You will never know their names. You know the names of those you don't like, to demonstrate there is no principle. Many names, a lot of names are there,” he said.
Pandor was not happy about the claims. “Upon returning from an overseas trip this morning [Wednesday], I was informed of a baseless claim made by Mr Julius Malema on SABC last night, alleging I received a bond for my house from VBS. I unequivocally deny ever receiving such a bond and challenge Mr Malema to publicly present the evidence supporting this falsehood. Should he fail to do so, I demand a public apology for not only lying about me but also tarnishing my reputation,” she said.
