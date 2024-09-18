He said the event is open to anyone willing to pay.
R350k to play golf with Paul Mashatile at ANCYL fundraising event
Organisers aim to raise funds for provincial elective conference
Journalist
Image: Gautengancyl/ X
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) is marketing a fundraising golf event for which anyone wanting to play with deputy president Paul Mashatile will have to pay R350,000.
The ANCYL in Gauteng is hosting the event on Friday to boost its bank account and raise funds for a provincial elective conference in November. The last conference was in 2014.
Event fundraiser Mpume Sangweni told TimesLIVE the exclusive golf day event was targeted at businesspeople to play alongside high-ranking ANC officials.
“A lot of businesspeople who will be coming [to the event] have interests in different industries. Some have been meaning to get a chance to speak to politicians in the executive authority but haven't had the opportunity. This is an opportunity to assist us with fundraising,” Sangweni said.
“This is the first of its kind for the ANCYL in Gauteng, and we want it to be a very detailed and well-organised programme. The event has received positive feedback.
“Businesspeople who will be coming understand the idea of spending money to make money.”
He said the event is open to anyone willing to pay.
“You can't pitch without paying.”
Sangweni said there is a sliding scale for access to politicians.
The cost to play a four-ball with Mashatile is R350,000.
To play with ministers/deputy ministers the cost is R200,000, to play with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi costs R150,000, to play with a Gauteng MEC is R100,000, the price for mayors is R50,000 and R30,000 for local government MMCs.
Sangweni has defended the pricing structure, saying it reflects the value of the opportunity to engage with influential figures.
“The deal involves the span of control. For example, we have the deputy president who is the leader of government business in the country. The expectation is that he will not be placed in the same category as a premier, whose span of control is limited to the province. Their spans of control are different.”
He said they were hoping to raise enough funds to cover at least half the expenses for the elective congress.
“Organising an elective congress is expensive. We have to pay for the venue, accommodation and other logistics. We hope fundraising will get us halfway towards covering the costs.”
The location for the event is exclusive to people who have paid. Sangweni said this was for security reasons.
Last week, TimesLIVE Premium reported the ANCYL was experiencing financial problems.
TimesLIVE
