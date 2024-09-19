The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has promised to make alternative arrangements for people who bought expensive tickets to play golf on Friday with Deputy President Paul Mashatile at a fundraising event, after he was booked off for a week by his medical team.
Mashatile was advised to take a week off after collapsing while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday, his office announced on Wednesday.
He had been scheduled to attend a golf day fundraising event on Friday organised by the ANCYL which cost R350,000 per person to play a four-ball with him. The event is aimed at raising funds for the league's elective conference in November.
Event organiser Mpume Sangweni told TimesLIVE they are unsure whether Mashatile will attend.
“We saw the advisory, but nothing has been communicated to us formally. It would make sense if he is unable to attend so that he can recover fully,” Sangweni said. “If he doesn't make it, we will make a provision for some of the people who would have wanted to see him to meet him in the future.”
ANCYL promises meeting with Mashatile for people who paid R350k if he misses golf day
Event organiser unsure whether deputy president will attend on Friday
Journalist
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The ANC Youth League (ANCYL) has promised to make alternative arrangements for people who bought expensive tickets to play golf on Friday with Deputy President Paul Mashatile at a fundraising event, after he was booked off for a week by his medical team.
Mashatile was advised to take a week off after collapsing while delivering his address at the N'wamitwa Day celebrations in Tzaneen, Limpopo, on Saturday, his office announced on Wednesday.
He had been scheduled to attend a golf day fundraising event on Friday organised by the ANCYL which cost R350,000 per person to play a four-ball with him. The event is aimed at raising funds for the league's elective conference in November.
Event organiser Mpume Sangweni told TimesLIVE they are unsure whether Mashatile will attend.
“We saw the advisory, but nothing has been communicated to us formally. It would make sense if he is unable to attend so that he can recover fully,” Sangweni said. “If he doesn't make it, we will make a provision for some of the people who would have wanted to see him to meet him in the future.”
He said 95% of the sales for the event have been sold. The golf course accommodates 100 people.
To play with ministers or deputy ministers, the cost is R200,000; to play with Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi costs R150,000; to play with a Gauteng MEC is R100,000; to play with a mayor is R50,000; and it will cost R30,000 to play with a local government MMC.
The event is targeted at businesspeople. The location for the event is exclusive to people who have paid. Sangweni said this is for security reasons.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos