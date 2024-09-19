It was a sombre occasion as family, friends, colleagues and comrades gathered at the Chief Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on Thursday morning to say their final goodbyes to former minister Pravin Gordhan.
Gordhan died last Friday after a long battle with cancer. He was 75 years old.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will deliver the eulogy, while Gordhan's friend and colleague Mcebisi Jonas will deliver a tribute.
IN PICS | Family, friends, colleagues and comrades bid farewell to Pravin Gordhan
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU
Former chief justice Raymond Zondo is also among those who will pay tribute to the former minister.
Among those in attendance are Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
