Metro to get 4,000 new households after 2026 elections
Residents requested move, citing service delivery challenges in current local councils
Thousands of households unhappy with service delivery in the Ngqushwa and Amahlathi local municipalities have successfully applied to be moved under the jurisdiction of the Buffalo City Metro...
