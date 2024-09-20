‘Decisive action must be taken’: Zungula wants life in jail for South Africans involved in identity theft with foreigners

ATM leader Vuyo Zungula is calling for life imprisonment without parole for any South African convicted of identity fraud.

“We call for the harshest possible sentence for those involved in this fraudulent scheme. It is imperative that the judicial system sends a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated,” he said.

“Those who treat our country as a 'banana republic' must understand that their actions have consequences. We will not stand idly by while our nation is undermined by greed and corruption.”

This comes after two Ethiopian nationals, Mike Alex Abete and Abdo Mustefu Musa, and a South African, Lindiwe Kubheka, were arrested on Monday for passport fraud and theft. They appeared in the Eerstehoek magistrate’s court in Elukwathini, Mpumalanga, on Tuesday and were granted R3,000 bail each.

The case was postponed to November 5 for further investigation.