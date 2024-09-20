Politics

Eastern Cape ANC welcomes peace talks between Mabuyane and Dalindyebo

By DispatchLIVE - 20 September 2024
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane, left, recently met AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo over extortion syndicate remarks made by the latter. File photo.
Image: Alan Eason/EFF/X

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the meeting between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and premier Oscar Mabuyane, marking a significant step towards resolving the recent extortion controversy.

The two leaders met at the king’s Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha on Wednesday.

This came after the king accused the ANC provincial chair of colluding with extortionists.

Mabuyane had since opened a case against the king over his remarks.

On Friday, ANC provincial communication head Gift Ngqondi said Dalindyebo and Mabuyane had pledged to combat crime, extortion and gender-based violence.

“The meeting emphasised the purpose and objective of building cohesive communities driven by the vision for development, ubuntu and self-sustainability,” he said.

“We are elated that the premier and King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have committed to sustain constant communication and agreed to continuous engagements on issues pertaining to traditional leadership.”

Ngqondi said the ANC would work with traditional leadership to address socio-economic challenges, particularly in rural areas.

