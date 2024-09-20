The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the meeting between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and premier Oscar Mabuyane, marking a significant step towards resolving the recent extortion controversy.
The two leaders met at the king’s Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha on Wednesday.
This came after the king accused the ANC provincial chair of colluding with extortionists.
Mabuyane had since opened a case against the king over his remarks.
On Friday, ANC provincial communication head Gift Ngqondi said Dalindyebo and Mabuyane had pledged to combat crime, extortion and gender-based violence.
“The meeting emphasised the purpose and objective of building cohesive communities driven by the vision for development, ubuntu and self-sustainability,” he said.
“We are elated that the premier and King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have committed to sustain constant communication and agreed to continuous engagements on issues pertaining to traditional leadership.”
Ngqondi said the ANC would work with traditional leadership to address socio-economic challenges, particularly in rural areas.
DispatchLIVE
Eastern Cape ANC welcomes peace talks between Mabuyane and Dalindyebo
Image: Alan Eason/EFF/X
The ANC in the Eastern Cape has welcomed the meeting between AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo and premier Oscar Mabuyane, marking a significant step towards resolving the recent extortion controversy.
The two leaders met at the king’s Nkululekweni private residence in Mthatha on Wednesday.
This came after the king accused the ANC provincial chair of colluding with extortionists.
Mabuyane had since opened a case against the king over his remarks.
On Friday, ANC provincial communication head Gift Ngqondi said Dalindyebo and Mabuyane had pledged to combat crime, extortion and gender-based violence.
“The meeting emphasised the purpose and objective of building cohesive communities driven by the vision for development, ubuntu and self-sustainability,” he said.
“We are elated that the premier and King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo have committed to sustain constant communication and agreed to continuous engagements on issues pertaining to traditional leadership.”
Ngqondi said the ANC would work with traditional leadership to address socio-economic challenges, particularly in rural areas.
DispatchLIVE
BREAKING | Premier and king smoke the peace pipe over extortion claims
King Dalindyebo claims tensions with premier Mabuyane have eased
Mabuyane and Dalindyebo lock horns over extortion claims
Premier vs king: EFF lines up guard for Dalindyebo as Mabuyane opens criminal case against royal
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos