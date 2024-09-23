DA urges Treasury to halt education budget cuts for school transport and nutrition programmes

The DA has raised concerns regarding the Gauteng department of education's recent announcement to cut budgets for school transport and nutrition programmes.
Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane announced the province would be cutting its budget for school nutrition and scholar transport to save more than 3,000 teaching jobs amid a R4.5bn budget reduction.
“I understand the concerns raised by the community, especially regarding scholar transport and nutrition programmes, which are critical for supporting our people. Let me be clear: these programmes remain a priority. My point was that we will explore innovative ways to ensure no teacher posts are cut,” said Chiloane.
DA Gauteng shadow MEC for education Sergio Isa dos Santos criticised the budget cuts.
“The (department's) decision to reduce funding for school transport will leave many learners, especially those from disadvantaged backgrounds, without access to education. Many learners travel long distances to school where public transport is often unreliable.
“Cutting this critical service will prevent students from attending school regularly, resulting in greater absenteeism, lower academic performance and higher learner dropout rates,” Dos Santos said.
Council of Education Ministers meets to discuss impact of school budget cuts
The Western Cape education department also recently announced it would not be filling 2,400 posts due to similar budget constraints, effective January 2025.
Dos Santos said there were serious implications involved in reducing funding for school feeding schemes.
“For many learners, the meals provided at school are their only source of nutrition for the day.”
He expressed concern over the existing issues within the school nutrition programme, which has faced irregular deliveries and poor-quality food due to a botched tender.
“Cutting these schemes will worsen food insecurity and malnutrition among learners coming from disadvantaged homes,” he added.
Education departments across the country grappling with budget cuts, says MEC
In light of these developments, the DA is calling on the National Treasury to intervene and halt budget cuts.
“The state freeze the pay of public employees, notably managers and administrators. This measure would help to protect the salaries of essential teaching workers,” said Dos Santos.
He emphasised the importance of prioritising the needs of pupils.
“The (Gauteng department of education) must ensure that budget cuts do not affect the most vulnerable learners in our education system. Cutting essential services like school transport and feeding schemes is a short-term solution that will have long-lasting negative consequences for the education of our learners,” said Dos Santos.
