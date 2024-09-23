The African Transformation Movement (ATM) has expressed concern over unclaimed bodies in state mortuaries across the country.
Parliament's portfolio committee on health reported that 3,186 bodies remain unclaimed, with KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape accounting for the majority.
“The ATM recognises that unclaimed bodies represent not only a humanitarian crisis but also a public health concern that necessitates urgent action,” ATM national spokesperson Zama Ntshona said.
The ATM said factors contributing to this situation, as identified by the department of health, including community-related issues, municipal challenges and delays in DNA processing, must be addressed comprehensively.
“We advocate for a multifaceted approach that incorporates advanced identification technologies and improved communication strategies to tackle this issue effectively,” Ntshona said.
The party made recommendations to address the issue including speeding up DNA profiling on unclaimed bodies.
“This system should be accessible to families, law enforcement and relevant authorities to enhance communication and facilitate the identification process.”
ATM calls for urgent action on unclaimed bodies in South Africa
Image: Vuyo Zungula/Instagram
Ntshona suggested community engagement and awareness programmes, including collaboration with local and private mortuaries, enhancing resource allocation and transparency and establishing a tracking system that allows families of missing people to receive updates on the status of their loved ones.
“ATM calls on the department of health and all relevant stakeholders to act swiftly and decisively to implement these recommendations.
“The dignity of the deceased and the closure of their families depend on our collective commitment to addressing the crisis of unclaimed bodies in our state mortuaries.”
