“All communities from the Free State province, including Ficksburg, have the responsibility to protect and preserve historical sites like the Old Prison Cells and the General Fick Museum. We must educate young people about the significance of such sites because they are an important part of who we are and where we come from,” said Mashatile.
He further urged for the protection of tangible and intangible heritage such as oral history, belief systems, cultural practices, rituals, popular memory, skills, methods and indigenous knowledge systems. This would enable the country to keep its integrity, values and respect for everyone, he said.
Language was one of the important intangible heritages that should be preserved, and citizens should take pride in speaking their native languages, Mashatile said.
“We should also learn each other’s language. Learning each other's dialects will make it easier to understand and celebrate each other's culture with mutual respect. We urge intellectuals, knowledge holders, language practitioners and organisations like the Pan South African Language Board to share their wisdom, and continue to implement programmes that will help to prevent linguistic knowledge extinction especially in our younger generation.”
Mashatile returns in good health, calls for preservation of SA’s heritage at Free State celebrations
Acting President gives seamless keynote address after break due to health scare
Reporter
Image: X/@PMashatile
Acting President Paul Mashatile returned to his duties after his recent health scare that saw him collapse while addressing a crowd in Limpopo a week ago as he delivered a seamless keynote address on preserving the country’s heritage during celebrations on Tuesday in the Free State.
The Heritage Day celebrations, hosted by sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie, took place in Ficksburg under the theme “Celebrating the lives of our heroes and heroines who laid down their lives for our freedom”.
Welcoming Mashatile to the podium after taking a week off to take care of his health, McKenzie said he contacted Mashatile after his collapse to wish him well, telling guests that he thanked God for his good health.
“You are with us today and we appreciate that,” McKenzie said.
Mashatile said he was happy to be at the Heritage Day celebrations after McKenzie had asked him if he was up to attending the event.
“Mr McKenzie asked me if I will be able to be in Ficksburg since I haven’t been well. I said: ‘Ficksburg is where I am going,’” said a smiling Mashatile while thanking God for his recovery.
Paul Mashatile takes week off for recovery after weekend health scare
Giving a keynote address as acting president since President Cyril Ramaphosa was in New York for the United Nations General Assembly, Mashatile highlighted the importance of preserving heritage sites which faced the risk of damage due to the recent cold conditions and snowfall in the province and other parts of the country.
He said the recent extreme weather, which was an impact of climate change, affected some of the country’s heritage sites and undermined the country’s goal of protecting and preserving culture for future generations.
He encouraged different sectors to collaborate with the SA Heritage Resource Agency to develop abilities and capacities among communities to help identify and protect heritage resources.
“We have to guard and protect our heritage from neglect and threats, such as natural disasters, urbanisation, globalisation and developments that pose challenges to the preservation of our most treasured landmarks, artefacts and traditions.
“All communities from the Free State province, including Ficksburg, have the responsibility to protect and preserve historical sites like the Old Prison Cells and the General Fick Museum. We must educate young people about the significance of such sites because they are an important part of who we are and where we come from,” said Mashatile.
He further urged for the protection of tangible and intangible heritage such as oral history, belief systems, cultural practices, rituals, popular memory, skills, methods and indigenous knowledge systems. This would enable the country to keep its integrity, values and respect for everyone, he said.
Language was one of the important intangible heritages that should be preserved, and citizens should take pride in speaking their native languages, Mashatile said.
“We should also learn each other’s language. Learning each other's dialects will make it easier to understand and celebrate each other's culture with mutual respect. We urge intellectuals, knowledge holders, language practitioners and organisations like the Pan South African Language Board to share their wisdom, and continue to implement programmes that will help to prevent linguistic knowledge extinction especially in our younger generation.”
Mashatile cancels parliament appearance days after collapsing
In emphasising the theme of celebrating the heroes and heroines who fought for freedom, he said a homecoming ceremony will take place on Friday where Ramaphosa will officially receive the repatriated remains of freedom fighters from Zambia and Zimbabwe.
These include the remains of struggle stalwarts advocate Duma Nokwe, Mama Florence Mophoso and Basil February.
“The repatriation of the remains from Zambia and Zimbabwe forms part of the Resistance and Liberation Heritage Route Project. As a national memory project, this initiative aims to commemorate, celebrate, educate, promote, preserve, conserve and provide a durable testament to SA’s road to freedom.
“While we celebrate our rich past and unique culture, we must remember the sacrifices made by those who fought for our independence. May we never forget the price paid for our freedom, and may we always remember the lives of our heroes and heroines who sacrificed everything for our country.”
TimesLIVE
'South Africa has it all': Mya's Heritage Day celebrates love for fauna and flora
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos