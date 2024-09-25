Politics

Home affairs clears ID backlog of nearly 250,000 in five weeks

The backlog started to accumulate in November 2023 after a change in IT service providers, which created a bottleneck in multiple areas

Premium
25 September 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

The department of home affairs has cleared the backlog of nearly 250,000 identity documents in one month it said in a statement Wednesday. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Bongani Ndulula on why he has fallen out of love with the ...
Heritage day keynote address by Acting President Paul Mashatile