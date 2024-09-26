Buffalo City councillor wants security detail reinstated after threats
Police official recommends protection until risk assessment is completed
After having her security detail withdrawn in June, Buffalo City Metro member of the mayoral committee (MMC) and ward 7 councillor Clara Yekiso-Morolong now wants the city to extend her VIP protection spell amid fresh allegations of intimidation...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.