Disgruntled ANC groups vow to vote EFF in by-elections
In a bid to spite their political party bosses for allegedly forcing them to accept candidates they were not happy with in the upcoming by-elections in two Buffalo City Metro wards, some ANC members have vowed to “de-campaign” their party and “donate” their votes to the EFF...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.