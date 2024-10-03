PAC veteran and military man Raymond Fihla dies at 68

Retired military veteran and struggle stalwart Brigadier-General Raymond Mbulelo Fihla has been described as an unifier and a “jolly good fellow” who put smiles on the faces of people around him.
Fihla, 68, whose lineage traces back to KwaManxeba village in Sterkspruit, died on Tuesday after a short illness at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria.
Fihla has been hailed for his service to the country.
His younger brother, Madodana, said on Wednesday he had been diagnosed with cancer and died on Tuesday morning less than a week after he was admitted to hospital.
Fihla was an ex officio member of the national executive committee of the PAC of Azania.
He served as the second elected chair of the Azanian Peoples Liberation Army — Military Veterans’ Association (Apla-MVA) from 2006 until his death.
He also served in the national executive of the South African National Military Veterans’ Association (SANMVA) as its treasurer-general until his death.
Madodana described his brother as a “jolly good fellow” and a people’s person who was popular, analytical, a problem solver and full of jokes.
He said his brother went into exile in 1976 and did training in several disciplines, including the air force.
Fihla trained in Nigeria in 1979-1980, and in 1981 he went to train in Guinea-Conakry.
He was a member of the Apla high command, the director of intelligence.
Part of his responsibilities included infiltrating trained Apla combatants into the country, who were coming in to execute missions.
Fihla was the eldest of eight children and leaves behind all his siblings, his wife, three children and three grandchildren.
“He was humble and stood firmly on the issues he believed were correct,” Madodana said.
“He was diagnosed with cancer and it took its toll on him.
“He was in hospital for a little less than a week. We are very sad because we are eight siblings.
“He was the firstborn and the first to leave. Everybody is devastated. His wife and children are far worse.
“He brought warmth to the family, always smiling and joyful and we got cheer from him.
“Wherever he was, he was always liked and appreciated.”
Fihla will be buried on Sunday.
PAC president Mzwanele Nyhontso said Fihla was special to the party.
“He was a principled and loyal member of the PAC. He almost supported all the presidents of this organisation.
“He attended all the congresses and conferences of the PAC and would participate until the following morning.
“It showed how committed, dedicated and loyal he was to this organisation.
“We have suffered a great loss. His loss is deeply felt,” Nyhontso said.
“He was one of the people that I, as the president, would always consult when there were problems ... and he came up with advice.
“Personally and as the president of the PAC, I’ve lost somebody who was the pillar of the PAC and its leadership.
“No-one can ever fill his shoes. He played his part and contributed in the struggle and has done it all.
“We can only say may he rest in revolutionary peace.”
He said Fihla played a significant role in uniting the factions of the PAC when the party was deeply divided to where it is today.
The department of military veterans extended its condolences to the family, describing Fihla as a true fighter who was a frontline warrior.
The Council for Military Veterans Organisations of SA also sent its condolences to the family.
DispatchLIVE
DispatchLIVE
