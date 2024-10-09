Politics

Dr Nasiphi Moya elected as Tshwane mayor

Multiparty local government coalition divorcees field separate candidates after axing of former mayor Cilliers Brink

09 October 2024
Sisanda Mbolekwa
Politics reporter
The Tshwane council special sitting to elect a new mayor was adjourned to allow the Electoral Commission of SA to prepare ballot papers for voting.
Image: Sisanda Mbolekwa

ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected the new City of Tshwane mayor after a landslide victory against the DA's Cilliers Brink.

Moya received 122 votes against former mayor Brink's 86 votes.

A total of 208 councillors voted in the watershed council election which could affect the government of national unity (GNU) arrangement.

Brink was removed as mayor last month in a vote of no confidence tabled by the ANC, the DA's ally in the GNU. 

Brink's removal came after Dada Morero was elected mayor of Johannesburg in an arrangement which saw ActionSA team up with the ANC for the first time since the Herman Mashaba-led party entered the political scene in 2021.

Moya was elected Tshwane's first deputy mayor more than a year ago, a post created to stabilise the collapsed coalition between ActionSA and the DA. 

Moya was recently serving as the city's acting mayor after Brink's removal.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

