BCM’s R387m white elephant puts housing projects on hold
Contractual dispute plunges heavily delayed Zwelitsha regional wastewater treatment works project into disarray
Buffalo City Metro paid almost R400m to build a regional bulk sewerage scheme to service Bhisho, Qonce and surrounding villages and townships, but five years after its scheduled completion date the facility is a non-operational white elephant...
