TimesLIVE
New Tshwane mayor announces mayoral committee, unveils key priorities
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Bringing an end to what she termed as an era of uncertainty, the newly minted mayor of the City of Tshwane, Dr Nasiphi Moya, on Sunday announced the 10 members of her executive council, whom she described as the political executive that will be taking the capital city forward.
Moya ascended to the city's top post after the axing of the former mayor, Cilliers Brink, who left office through an ANC-sponsored no-confidence motion.
The ANC makes up 50% of the city's executive unveiled by Moya.
“On Wednesday, I made a commitment to the residents of Tshwane that the work of restoring our capital city would begin in earnest. I stand here today to fulfil that promise by announcing a multiparty mayoral committee dedicated to serving all residents of this city with commitment and determination,” Moya said. She said the team faced a crucial task: providing essential services to the residents and “mending what has long been neglected”.
“The provision of quality basic services is not a matter of politics, but of principle. As a government, we owe every resident this fundamental dignity. Over the next two years, our focus will be on ensuring that we meet this objective e, and this task will be shared by all members of our mayoral committee,” Moya said.
She said she would ensure the committee was held accountable for its collective duty to serve the residents of the capital.
Each member would be expected to perform their duties with diligence and integrity, upholding the highest ethical standards.
The MMCs are:
• Community and social development services — Palesa Modise (ANC)
• Economic development and spatial planning — Sarah Mabotsa (GOOD)
• Environment and agriculture management — Obakeng Ramabodu (EFF)
• Finance — Eugene Modise (ANC)
• Health — Tshegofatso Mashabela (EFF)
• Corporate and shared services: — Kholofelo Morodi (ActionSA)
• Housing and human settlements — Aaron Maluleka (ANC)
• Roads and transport — Tlangi Mogale (ANC)
• Utility services — Frans Boshielo (ANC)
• Community safety — Alderman Coetzee (ActionSA)
She named the following areas as a priority for revitalisation:
• Safety and security: Enhancing public safety so that residents feel secure in their communities.
• Economic development and job creation: Revitalising economic hubs, supporting business growth, creating job opportunities through programmes such as the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP), and advancing rural agricultural initiatives.
• Infrastructure investment and inclusive service delivery: Investing in essential infrastructure, including water, sewage, roads, transport and housing to improve the quality of life for all residents.
• Energy and financial sustainability: Addressing the electricity needs of residents while working closely with Eskom to address the R6.8bn debt the city executive has inherited.
• Good governance and responsive public services: Strengthening financial and audit management, ensuring responsive and efficient services and enhancing engagement through professional contact centres.
