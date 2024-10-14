ActionSA 'boxing above its weight' in parliament: Athol Trollip

Addressing journalists on Monday, ActionSA MPs said party leader Herman Mashaba’s instruction to the caucus was to get to parliament and act as if “we are 60”.
With 10 parties being part of the government of national unity (GNU), this means a whopping 71% of the National Assembly is part of the executive.
Trollip said with “a very powerful government bloc of 71%”, it was important for parliament to have strong opposition.
The party believes a scenario where 71% of parliament is in the government is bad for the idea of transparency and accountability “especially when the official opposition party doesn’t have any sense of what it means to be an opposition party”.
Trollip is confident the team he leads was already making an impact in parliament, as they have not only been asking questions in committees, in the plenary and in writing, but were among the first parties that called for justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane to be held to account.
“I believe we can box above our weight division, simply because we are well-prepared, more professional and committed to being that fulcrum that is so important to making any institution or organisation work.
“With six people, you can move mountains if you want to,” said Trollip.
Among the party’s plans is proposing changes to the ministerial handbook.
“We will do everything possible to overhaul the handbook from a 'How much can politicians extract from taxpayers' guide to one that promotes prudent and fiscally responsible support for ministers.”
Parliamentary newcomer ActionSA says it is committed to being a constructive opposition in parliament and is positioning itself as a pivot that will ensure the institution plays its critical role of holding the executive to account.
Reflecting on the party’s performance in the first 100 days of the new parliamentary term, the party leadership admitted that with the DA being part of the executive, there was a void in the opposition benches.
“The DA in opposition was very good opposition but now there is a void there that has not been properly filled,” said ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip.
“Whatever we’ve seen over the past three and a half months in parliament is stereotypical behaviour from the MK and EFF, that hasn’t been successful in parliament.
“I believe we are a fulcrum and I believe we can occupy that space, it doesn’t matter that we are only six people.”
The party garnered only 1,2% of the vote in the May 29 elections which translated to a mere six seats in the National Assembly.
But the caucus is confident it is punching above its weight.
