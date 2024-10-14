GNU lays strong foundation for economic growth, says Cyril Ramaphosa

The seventh administration, comprising 10 political parties places a firm foundation for SA’s economic growth as business sentiment has improved, providing political certainty, boosting investor confidence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
The newly formed government of national unity (GNU) has marked 100 days since new ministers were sworn in following the May elections, when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in three decades.
One of the main tailwinds for SA’s economy over the past four months has been an improvement in the energy availability factor, which has resulted in Eskom suspending load-shedding for 200 days.
In his weekly newsletter, the president also pointed to the progress made in addressing economic and social challenges, such as resolving the energy crisis and logistics sector reforms, which had contributed to this improved sentiment.
“In September, the Bureau of Economic Research and Rand Merchant Bank published their first Business Confidence Index since the formation of the new administration. It points to ‘cautious optimism’ about improving business conditions in key economic sectors. It says that improved electricity supply and political certainty following the elections has likely contributed to this improved business confidence,” Ramaphosa said.
“Improved investment sentiment will benefit our country’s fiscus. A stronger economic outlook will improve SA’s credit rating, which in turn will facilitate greater access to global capital markets and lower our borrowing costs. When we spend less money on debt servicing costs, government has more space to increase its expenditure on building public infrastructure and providing education, healthcare, basic services and social support.”
Ramaphosa is scheduled to address ANC supporters outside the party headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday on progress made by the GNU since its formation. The ANC’s alliance partner, the SA Communist Party, which has expressed its dissatisfaction with the coalition government, will not be in attendance following a meeting of its leaders at the weekend.
The SACP has accused the ANC of compromising ideological principles by forming a coalition that includes the DA and the Freedom Front Plus, which were previously the party’s fiercest rivals.
“On the 100 days of the GNU celebrations tomorrow, we have rejected the invitation. We will not be going, albeit that it’s been laced together with thanking the people who voted for the ANC,” said said SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
GNU lays strong foundation for economic growth, says Cyril Ramaphosa
The president mentioned the progress made in addressing economic and social challenges that has contributed to the improved sentiment
The seventh administration, comprising 10 political parties places a firm foundation for SA’s economic growth as business sentiment has improved, providing political certainty, boosting investor confidence, President Cyril Ramaphosa said.
The newly formed government of national unity (GNU) has marked 100 days since new ministers were sworn in following the May elections, when the ANC lost its parliamentary majority for the first time in three decades.
One of the main tailwinds for SA’s economy over the past four months has been an improvement in the energy availability factor, which has resulted in Eskom suspending load-shedding for 200 days.
In his weekly newsletter, the president also pointed to the progress made in addressing economic and social challenges, such as resolving the energy crisis and logistics sector reforms, which had contributed to this improved sentiment.
“In September, the Bureau of Economic Research and Rand Merchant Bank published their first Business Confidence Index since the formation of the new administration. It points to ‘cautious optimism’ about improving business conditions in key economic sectors. It says that improved electricity supply and political certainty following the elections has likely contributed to this improved business confidence,” Ramaphosa said.
“Improved investment sentiment will benefit our country’s fiscus. A stronger economic outlook will improve SA’s credit rating, which in turn will facilitate greater access to global capital markets and lower our borrowing costs. When we spend less money on debt servicing costs, government has more space to increase its expenditure on building public infrastructure and providing education, healthcare, basic services and social support.”
Ramaphosa is scheduled to address ANC supporters outside the party headquarters in Johannesburg on Monday on progress made by the GNU since its formation. The ANC’s alliance partner, the SA Communist Party, which has expressed its dissatisfaction with the coalition government, will not be in attendance following a meeting of its leaders at the weekend.
The SACP has accused the ANC of compromising ideological principles by forming a coalition that includes the DA and the Freedom Front Plus, which were previously the party’s fiercest rivals.
“On the 100 days of the GNU celebrations tomorrow, we have rejected the invitation. We will not be going, albeit that it’s been laced together with thanking the people who voted for the ANC,” said said SACP general secretary Solly Mapaila.
maekot@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos