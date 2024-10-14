LISTEN | 'The aloe plant — a symbol of resilience': A tribute to Tito Mboweni

During his maiden budget speech in 2019, former finance minister Tito Mboweni introduced South Africans to an indigenous aloe.
The speech, which remains one of his most memorable addresses, exemplified his unwavering belief in the resilience of South Africans.
“The aloe ferox survives and thrives when times are tough — it actually prefers less water,” Mboweni said.
In the ensuing two years, Mboweni frequently referenced the aloe to inspire South Africans to endure the challenges of a difficult economy.
