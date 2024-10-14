Politics

LISTEN | 'The aloe plant — a symbol of resilience': A tribute to Tito Mboweni

14 October 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni during his budget maiden budget speech in 2019 holding an aloe ferox plant.
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni during his budget maiden budget speech in 2019 holding an aloe ferox plant.
Image: X/@tito_mboweni

During his maiden budget speech in 2019, former finance minister Tito Mboweni introduced South Africans to an indigenous aloe.

The speech, which remains one of his most memorable addresses, exemplified his unwavering belief in the resilience of South Africans.

The aloe ferox survives and thrives when times are tough — it actually prefers less water,” Mboweni said. 

In the ensuing two years, Mboweni frequently referenced the aloe to inspire South Africans to endure the challenges of a difficult economy.

Listen to the tribute here:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

2024 Haval Jolion Pro
Joe Root and Harry Brook reflect on hitting England's highest ever Test ...