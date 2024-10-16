He said instead of the DA playing politics, it should play a more meaningful role and stop creating a “monster” out of him in the public eye.
'Try harder, masters — the slaves have woken up': Lesufi fires back at DA
Gauteng premier says party should stop creating a 'monster' out of him in the public eye
Journalist
Image: Gauteng provincial government/ Facebook
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi has fired back at the DA over claims that he's hiding forensic reports implicating officials in corrupt activities in the department of social development.
The DA claimed to have forensic reports from Bowmans and BDO highlighting gross corruption, mismanagement of funds and irregular expenditure in the department. However, Lesufi believes the DA is on a mission to unseat him and destabilise the provincial government.
“I'm sure many of you have now witnessed the relentless and desperate campaign the DA is running to first unseat me as premier and second to destabilise and choke the Gauteng province,” Lesufi said.
The tension between Lesufi and the DA escalated after he excluded the party from his executive council following an impasse between the two parties in the province.
“The DA has vowed to do this since I am deemed to have robbed them of a seat at the Gauteng province table, based on the announcement of the government of provincial unity. It must be noted that the DA was given an opportunity to participate in the GPU but chose not to. Instead they threw at us what we deemed unreasonable demands that we could not accept.
“Now they are running a campaign to paint me as corrupt, irrational and an ANC rogue.”
He said instead of the DA playing politics, it should play a more meaningful role and stop creating a “monster” out of him in the public eye.
“I invite the DA to play a more meaningful role in creating that ideal and stop personalising matters that can be debated in the legislature. They should stop playing in the public gallery to create a monster out of me personally and sway perception in their favour.
“Our people are not stupid. It makes me wonder where we would be had we not been brave enough to resist the DA takeover of Gauteng, a call they so desperately yearn for. My message to the DA is: try harder, masters — the slaves have woken up and smelt the coffee.”
The DA has threatened to approach the auditor-general and public protector to investigate why the forensic reports have not been made public.
Lesufi remains unshaken. Earlier this week, he posted screenshots on X claiming he had released all the reports in 2022, and that he was not premier during the period some of the reports cover.
“Try harder! I released all the reports on December 12 2022, two months after I took office. We wish to know which reports exactly we are hiding, name and title of those reports.
"[I have] nothing to hide. Every time the SIU concludes an investigation, we release their report unless the SIU advises otherwise,” Lesufi said.
