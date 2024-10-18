Mdantsane ANC stalwart Rosabella “Mama Bella” Joyi, a former activist who took part in the historic nationwide protest of 20,000 women to the Union Buildings against apartheid pass laws in 1956, will be laid to rest on Saturday.
The protest was led by Lilian Ngoyi, Helen Joseph, Albertina Sisulu and Sophia Williams-De Bruyn.
The ANC’s Dr WB Rubusana region regarded Joyi as a living legend because of the pivotal role she played in the liberation struggle.
In a statement, regional chair Princess Faku and regional secretary Antonio Carels said Joyi passed away during difficult times in their movement “when many people are starting to lose faith in our country’s leadership”.
“Mama Bella was an embodiment of the principles upon which the ANC was founded,” they said.
“She remained selfless until the last minute.”
Joyi joined the ANC in 1952, under the leadership of the late Arnold Gwentshe, Joe Lengesi, Birthwell Tokota, Bonskele Tyikwe, Malcomess Mgabela, Mzwandile Tshunugwa and JJ Matoti.
She was part of the detachment that embarked on a defiance campaign which entered the East London town after 8.30pm, and “do things that black people were not allowed to do until she got arrested and detained kwaNomalaphu”.
“Mama Bella was engaged in a number of activities, fighting for the liberation of our country since she was released in 1953 February until 1990 when she rejoined the ANC,” the regional leaders said.
“She continued working for the ANC until now.
“She passed away while she was still a member of the Veterans League and a member in good standing of the ANC.
“To her family, friends, and colleagues, we offer our heartfelt condolences. The region has lost a great leader. Rest in peace Mama Bella.”
Joyi’s funeral service will take place on Saturday at house number 3359, NU12, Mdantsane.
ANC stalwart 'Mama Bella' to be laid to rest
