It's to protest against GNU: MK Party defends donning camo's in parliament
It is a way to remember soldiers who died while liberating the country, says spokesperson
Image: uMkhonto WeSizwe Party/X
The MK Party has come under scrutiny for its decision to wear military camouflage-style uniforms in parliament on Thursday.
Party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela defended the choice, saying they wore the clothes as a symbolic protest against the government of national unity (GNU).
Speaking to TimesLIVE, Ndhlela said: “It is symbolic in that we are commemorating the soldiers that liberated this country, that fought and died for this country, and reminding South Africans how we have a peaceful democracy because of those soldiers.
“There should not have been any GNU in 1994. We should have taken our country and our land back because it was stolen by whites,” he said.
Ndhlela criticised the ANC for celebrating the GNU.
“The ANC wants to commemorate the same GNU that has left 30 years of poverty and marginalisation of black people from the economy. So what we are doing and we’re saying it was symbolic to remind South Africans to remember and to commemorate the fallen soldiers. That’s what we were doing,” he said.
The decision to wear the uniforms has led to backlash on social media, with the public questioning its legality.
Facebook user Mazi Samuel Ngcanga said: “MK Party should be disbanded if they wish not to acquiesce. Doing so is considered impersonation and is punishable by a fine or imprisonment for up to five years.”
Content creator Penuel Mlotswa offered a different perspective, suggesting the uniform is a symbolic representation of MK veterans, akin to how other political groups use distinctive attire to convey their messages: “Is it not to symbolically represent MK vets? Like the EFF dressed in red overalls. I see nothing wrong with it.”
Ndhlela said: “Those that don’t understand the politics and the dynamics of what we’re facing in this country, let them see that they can tweet and say the things they want is because of those people that were wearing that uniform and died for them.”
The South African National Defence Force has expressed concern about civilians wearing military-style uniforms, warning such actions could lead to arrest and prosecution. The Defence Act stipulates that unauthorised possession or wearing of military uniforms is an offence punishable by up to five years in prison.
