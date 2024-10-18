‘They are obsessed with me’: McKenzie unfazed by EFF threats to report him over R800K Olympics trip

Sports, arts, and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has shrugged off threats from the EFF to report him to parliament's ethics committee over his Paris Olympics trip expenses.
The EFF claims McKenzie misused state funds for personal benefit, saying the trip's R804,590 cost, which included R215,976 for flights, R113,271 for accommodation and R454,005 for ground transport, was “a lot for one person”.
McKenzie believes the EFF is jealous of him because of his ministerial position, “something they are not.”
“What is the problem with the EFF? Their problem is that they are not the minister. I am living what they have been fighting for so long. They were insulting me and called me a 'bandit' (jailbird), now they say 'honourable'. It is hurtful, I understand. They express that hurt in nonsensical questions,” McKenzie said at a media briefing on Thursday.
He claimed the EFF is “obsessed” with him and is using his name to stay relevant.
“They can take me wherever they want to take me. The EFF needs to be relevant, and Gayton McKenzie is the most relevant name at the moment in this country. When they talk about [party leader Julius] Malema, people don't listen. They have to talk about McKenzie so he can have the shine I'm experiencing.
“They are Gayton-crazy. They are obsessed with me.”
EFF to report McKenzie for 'lying' about his R800,000 Olympics trip
The EFF has accused McKenzie of dishonesty when answering questions in parliament about the trip.
“McKenzie clearly took a large cohort of his associates as these figures could not possibly account for an individual,” said EFF spokesperson Leigh-Ann Mathys.
However, McKenzie defended the costs, saying he was not responsible for booking flights or choosing in which hotel he would sleep.
“The rules of travelling are not written by Gayton McKenzie. I don't sit with a laptop and book a flight. I can't come here and plead guilty for rules I did not set. I saved money by not spending 19 days [in Paris]. The president approved my travel.
“I believe the cost was driven up by the demand for cars and hotels at the Olympics.”
