He believed administrative and political leadership should uphold their oath of office, guided by the code of conduct and ethics, in serving in public office.
“To ensure uninterrupted service delivery, Morero will appoint an acting MMC for community development during Gwamanda's special leave,” the city said.
“The city remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance and integrity and will not tolerate behaviour that may compromise the trust of our citizens.”
Meanwhile, the ANC has been plagued with its own internal turmoil after national executive committee (NEC) member and former spokesperson Pule Mabe was arrested on corruption charges last week.
Mbalula said he supported Mabe's decision to step aside from the NEC.
“He has written to us and embraced the decision of the organisation and voluntarily stepped aside,” said Mbalula.
‘Al-Jama-ah must take a decision’: Mbalula on Gwamanda
Multimedia reporter
Image: Freddy Mavunda
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the party will not interfere in Al Jama-ah's internal matters after former Johannesburg mayor and now MMC Kabelo Gwamanda's arrest last week.
Speaking on the sidelines of an ANC event on Monday, Mbalula said Al Jama-ah must take its own independent decisions about its councillor.
“If he was a member of the ANC, he would be required to step aside voluntarily or otherwise be forced to do so,” said Mbalula.
The Sunday Times reported this week Gwamanda was arrested after a victim of his alleged scam opened a case with Protea Glen police.
Mayor Dada Morero said on Monday he would meet Gwamanda on Tuesday to discuss the developments. On Tuesday afternoon Morero said he had placed Gwamanda on special leave effective immediately.
He said Gwamanda would be referred to the speaker of council who will handle the matter according to the legislated processes and rules of the council.
Gwamanda's party confirms his arrest, questions timing
He believed administrative and political leadership should uphold their oath of office, guided by the code of conduct and ethics, in serving in public office.
“To ensure uninterrupted service delivery, Morero will appoint an acting MMC for community development during Gwamanda's special leave,” the city said.
“The city remains committed to upholding the highest standards of governance and integrity and will not tolerate behaviour that may compromise the trust of our citizens.”
Meanwhile, the ANC has been plagued with its own internal turmoil after national executive committee (NEC) member and former spokesperson Pule Mabe was arrested on corruption charges last week.
Mbalula said he supported Mabe's decision to step aside from the NEC.
“He has written to us and embraced the decision of the organisation and voluntarily stepped aside,” said Mbalula.
'Do the right thing': ActionSA wants Gwamanda removed as MMC
Mabe announced this decision after being granted bail in the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court in Ekurhuleni last week.
“I will brief officials and the national working committee about his decision and over the weekend I'll brief the NEC,” Mbalula said. “That matter is settled with comrade Pule.
“The law of the ANC is the law of the ANC, agreed to by all members, and it must be adhered to. As renewal is grinding in the party, it will come with this understanding that the ANC must exist forever, long after ourselves as individuals.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending Now
Latest Videos