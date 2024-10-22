Politics Editors Choice

UNSC, de-dollarisation, Venezuela, Gaza and Ukraine among topics likely to take centre stage at Brics+ summit

President Cyril Ramaphosa will hold bilateral meetings on political and economic developments

Premium
22 October 2024
Lizeka Tandwa
Digital Politics Editor

President Cyril Ramaphosa has taken a contingent of his cabinet to Russia, where President Vladimir Putin will host heads of state for the annual Brics+ summit this week. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Boom Shaka returns to the spotlight celebrating 30 years as an iconic kwaito ...
Lawsuits against Diddy pile up as his lawyers seek gag order | REUTERS