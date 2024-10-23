Ramaphosa said Brics must use its voice to push for these changes they want to see in geopolitics.
Ramaphosa takes aim at UNSC during Brics meeting while DA calls him out over friendship with Putin
Image: ALEXANDER NEMENOV/Pool via REUTERS
The UN Security Council (UNSC) has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security, President Cyril Ramaphosa said during the Brics summit in Kazan, Russia.
Ramaphosa said the failure by the structure to stop the escalation of the war by Israel against Palestine was concerning.
Though the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has made it clear the international community has a duty to prevent genocide in Gaza, the UNSC has done little to give effect to this.
Ramaphosa's statement comes days before South Africa is due to hand over its memorandum of evidence to the ICJ next week.
He is expected to have bilateral meetings with other heads of state and members of the Brics bloc on the violence in Gaza.
He said the continued funding of Israel by countries that are part of the security council was concerning as “the countries of the world have a responsibility not to fund or facilitate Israel’s genocidal actions”.
The UNSC was not inclusive and did not represent the interests of the global community.
Ramaphosa has been pushing for reform of the UNSC, arguing Africa must have a permanent seat and enjoy the same veto powers as the top five countries at the council.
Washington recently announced a proposal for Africa to be allowed to gain two seats in the institution with no veto powers. This has been largely rejected by the Ramaphosa-led government with some diplomats calling it an insult and claiming the proposal goes against the Ezulwini agreement by AU member states.
Brics is a body of global south countries intended to promote political and economic prosperity.
The Brics bloc is perceived to be a forum to counter the Western G7 forum. Brics includes Russia, China, India, South Africa and Brazil.
It was expanded to include Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Iran and Ethiopia.
“Peace and security across the world requires the collective will of the community of nations. It requires a representative and inclusive UNSC,” said Ramaphosa.
“We see from many conflicts raging across the world that the council has not fulfilled its mandate to maintain international peace and security.
“It does not represent the interests of the global community and does not have the means to give effect to the global desire for peace.”
GNU divided about SA’s friendship with Russia
While Ramaphosa has making allies, his government of national unity (GNU) partners in the DA have taken umbrage against the presidents' statements during bilaterals with Russia when he called the Kremlin an ally and friend.
On Wednesday, DA leader John Steenhuisen said the DA as a key partner in the GNU rejects this characterisation.
“The DA does not consider Russia, or Vladimir Putin, to be an ally of our nation. We cannot and will not agree that South Africa should consider an authoritarian regime, that is violating international law by waging an imperialist war of aggression against a sovereign state, as an ally.
“At a time when South Africa is experiencing renewed optimism with the first real prospects of economic growth in almost two decades, our government cannot afford to make statements that could jeopardise international relations and trade opportunities which are crucial for realising our key objectives of growth and job creation,” Steenhuisen said.
TimesLIVE
