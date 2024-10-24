Politics

MPs slam Sassa’s litany of fraud and corruption cases

Premium
24 October 2024
Linda Ensor
Parliamentary Correspondent

The department of social development will this year finalise the establishment of an inspectorate for social assistance to investigate fraud and corruption in the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa), social development minister Sisisi Tolashe says. ..

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa's warm message to Putin leaves its GNU partner, the DA, cold
Media Briefing outlining progress made since the deployment at gang affected ...