MPs slam Sassa’s litany of fraud and corruption cases
The department of social development will this year finalise the establishment of an inspectorate for social assistance to investigate fraud and corruption in the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa), social development minister Sisisi Tolashe says. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.