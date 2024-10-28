LISTEN | 'Schreiber is disrespecting ANC but I know Matamela will never sell us out' - Mbalula

Mbalula, who is responsible for the ANC’s day-to-day operations, said members must have faith in the party’s leadership.
“I sit at Luthuli House, I sleep, I know Matamela [Cyril Ramaphosa] will never sell us out in leading the ANC in the GNU.
“There is another chap who said he signed a Ukraine document - he is disrespectful. Comrades are fuming. I am not bothered because I know the president will not do what that chap wants, he will never, I am not moved.”
Presidency spokesperson and Schreiber were at odds over the announcement. The
DA welcomed the move by Schreiber to grant visa-free access to Ukrainian diplomats and officials.
"South Africa’s recognition of Ukraine and its right to sovereignty is a far better approach to addressing this invasion than the ANC’s open support of Russian President, Vladimir Putin, and his conquest of Russian empire which is a clear violation of international law." the party in blue said in a statement.
ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula says the DA is disrespecting the ANC and the president will the sign visa-free access deal with Ukraine that home affairs minister Leon Schreiber announced when pigs fly.
Schreiber stirred the pot on Sunday when he announced having signed a historic agreement for visa-free access for diplomats and officials between South Africa and Ukraine without the president prior formal authorisation to do so.
Mbalula was speaking on Monday as the ANC launched a political education course for its members.
“Political education must be able to assist you independently to know the organisation is selling out or not selling out. You don’t have to struggle to understand what the government of national unity [GNU] is and not say the GNU is [a coalition with] the DA.
“The DA is disrespecting us and it won’t stop disrespecting us, but it is disrespecting us because we did not win power. It doesn’t mean, even with the less [voters] we have, we will succumb,” he told party members in isiXhosa.
