Minister of international relations and co-operation Ronald Lamola is hosting Ukrainian foreign minister Andrii Sybiha during his visit to South Africa.
Lamola will preside over the signing of an agreement on Visa waiver for diplomatic service.
Dirco spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said: “This will enable South African officials to travel to Ukraine for peace formula meetings without visa logistical impediments. This development, which has been in the making since 2020, signals South Africa’s commitment to growing diplomatic relations with Ukraine.”
Russia and Ukraine have been at loggerheads, in a territorial war in February 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine resulting in scores being killed. Tensions between the two states started in 2014.
Lamola said the government will continue to advocate for the peaceful resolution of conflict and participate in platforms that seek to find diplomatic solutions to conflict.
WATCH | Ronald Lamola meets Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha
