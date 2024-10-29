Politics

Metro faces probe over ‘misuse of security funds’

Public protector asked to investigate ‘unwarranted’ protection services for five councillors

Premium
By ASANDA NINI - 29 October 2024

The alleged misuse of public funds used to provide protection services to five Buffalo City Metro ANC councillors is set to be investigated by the public protector and department of co-operative governance and traditional affairs...

This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.

Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

RONWEN WILLIAMS vs CAPE VERDE | AFCON 2023 | AFCON 2024 | BAFANA BAFANA| ...
Vinicius Jr, Rodri, Jude Bellingham? 2024 Ballon d'Or predictions | BBC Sport