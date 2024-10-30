Joburg water problems 'severe' but no day zero yet in sight

Johannesburg has serious water shortages but it is still too early to declare an imminent day zero.

The city is on level 1 water restrictions which prohibit residents from watering gardens, washing cars and filling swimming pools during peak hours.

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero on Wednesday described the situation as “severe”.

“The city is facing a severe water crisis due to ongoing drought worsened by climate change, high levels of non-revenue water, illegal connections and infrastructure challenges,” said Morero. “The Integrated Vaal river System (IVRS) is the city's primary water source. It is under severe strain, with reservoir levels dropping to critical thresholds.”

Morero said the city has decided to implement various restrictions that will affect residents which could be escalated to emergency stages should the water situation not improve.