Politics

Babalwa Lobishe elected unopposed as Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor

By Nomazima Nkosi - 31 October 2024

ANC regional chair Babalwa Lobishe has been elected mayor of Nelson Mandela Bay unopposed...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Deputy President Paul Mashatile Q&A session in Parliament
Diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg, his wife Desiree and four co-accused apply for ...