Mashatile says state is committed to land expropriation 'in public interest'

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to expropriation of land without compensation.

Mashatile said this would be done through the department of public works and infrastructure’s Expropriation Bill once it has been signed into law.

The bill, which was approved by parliament in March and is waiting for President Cyril Ramaphosa’s signature, outlines the process for expropriating property for public purposes or in the public interest.

MK parliamentary leader John Hlophe had asked Mashatile if he would concede that the absence of a bill relating to expropriation of land without compensation as opposed to “the vague and deceptive notion” of nil compensation was a clear indication of the government’s unwillingness to address the issue of land reform.

He referenced an ANC conference resolution in 2017 that called for expropriation of land without compensation. Hlophe also cited the overwhelming number of submissions to parliament during the section 25 amendment process, saying it was his party’s view that the nil compensation notion amounted to no more than a sell-out posture.