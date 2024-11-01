Mayor under fire for bending council rules
Councillors irate as Faku begs for report to National Treasury on electricity grant to be tabled before deadline
A row erupted on Wednesday when mayor Princess Faku “strong-armed” the Buffalo City Metro council to bend its rules and allow her to sneak in a surprise report which was not meant to form part of the council agenda. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.