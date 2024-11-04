BCM agency’s ‘crack team’ frays around the edges
Employees should either ship in or ship out, CEO says, as another senior executive resigns
The Buffalo City Metro Development Agency’s “crack team” is crumbling, with another top executive throwing in the towel and resigning on Thursday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.