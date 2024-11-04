Politics

Provincial governments should be scrapped, Maimane says at East London event

04 November 2024
Mandilakhe Kwababana
Senior Reporter

In an bid to hold leaders accountable, MP Mmusi Maimane, leader of Build One SA (BOSA), has urged Buffalo City Metro citizens to forgo party politics and consider choosing an independent candidate for the mayoral position in the 2026 local government elections, provided that regulations are changed...

