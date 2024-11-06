'Minister will ensure Bela Act is implemented': Gwarube's office

Basic education minister Siviwe Gwarube's office has assured parliament that the minister will implement the Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act, despite previously opposing the bill.

In a parliamentary Q&A session this week, Gwarube's office said she would collaborate with the department to ensure the law is implemented to improve the country's education system.

DA leader John Steenhuisen on Tuesday led hundreds of people in a march against the bill in Tshwane. Steenhuisen was joined by the FF Plus, AfriForum and the Solidarity Movement.

“It is the minister's constitutional duty to ensure that the laws passed by parliament and signed into law by the president are implemented. Given that the Bela Act is now law, the minister must ensure it is properly implemented in the best interests of learners,” read the response from Gwarube's office.

“The minister will work with her department to ensure that it takes the necessary steps to introduce appropriate regulations, norms, standards and national policies that will strengthen the ability of our basic education system to implement our country's basic education laws and ultimately serve the best interests of learners.”