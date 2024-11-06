OR Tambo municipality to be hauled before parliamentary committee
Council will be asked to explain financial performance and service delivery challenges
The troubled OR Tambo district municipality is in the crosshairs of the national parliament after a damning report tabled at the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) two weeks ago. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for DispatchLIVE subscribers.
Get access to ALL DispatchLIVE content from only R49.00 per month.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.