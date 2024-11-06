Politics

OR Tambo municipality to be hauled before parliamentary committee

Council will be asked to explain financial performance and service delivery challenges

By ASANDA NINI - 06 November 2024

The troubled OR Tambo district municipality is in the crosshairs of the national parliament after a damning report tabled at the standing committee on public accounts (Scopa) by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) two weeks ago. ..

