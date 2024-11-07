Weeks before the EFF holds its elective conference in December, some of its leaders continue to leave the party.
Former EFF chairperson advocate Dali Mpofu announced on Thursday his exit from the party in an interview with the SABC. Mpofu joins prominent EFF politicians including former deputy leader Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi and Busisiwe Mkhwebane who defected to the MK Party.
EFF leader Julius Malema, however, remains adamant the party will survive their departures.
“Only two of your favourites remain and the list will be finalised. They sing beautifully and are always willing to pose for pictures and sign roll calls, but remember, their souls are long gone. To prevent any potential hurt, it’s crucial to heed the guidance of the leadership. We remain standing and are not going anywhere under a criminal syndicate,” Malema said
The exit of EFF members to the MK Party has resulted in the former parliament progressive caucus allies being at odds, with some in the EFF rejecting suggestions that the parties unite to form an opposition bloc.
The MK Party's participation in the May 29 elections cost the EFF as it took over as the party with the third-highest number of votes. The MK Party received 4,584,864 (14.58%) votes and EFF 3,090,020 (9.52%).
POLL | Should Julius Malema consider joining forces with MK Party?
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
