Four Patriotic Alliance (PA) MPs have resigned after serving less than five months in office.
Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo confirmed to TimesLIVE the resignations have been processed by parliament.
Katrina de Bruin, Stacey-Lee Gaby Khojane, Gavin Jonas and Cleo Wilskut handed in their notices from October 23 to November 1.
PA leader Gayton McKenzie said the resignations are part of a larger strategic move before the 2026 local government elections.
“All card-carrying members of the Patriotic Alliance have been aware for weeks that we have asked half our MPs to resign and a lot of our councillors. We are preparing for 2026 and this is all part of our strategy. We have no crisis,” McKenzie said.
He said the four would not suffer a loss of income.
“The party will pay them because most of them will be doing party work. We can’t destroy people and call ourselves a caring party,” he said.
PA MP resignations: Gayton McKenzie pins it on 2026 election preparations
