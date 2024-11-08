ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has voiced the party's dissatisfaction with the government of national unity (GNU) set-up, pinning it on disagreements with DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille.
The tension between Mbalula and Zille has been in the spotlight, with the two leaders frequently clashing over the GNU's structure and operations.
“The question of GNU, it's a decision of us all and when it comes to the ANC, I can tell you now that we hate GNU,” Mbalula said while addressing the media on Thursday.
“That I must be woken up by an opposition leader every day about this and that, I don't like it, but that's how democracy is, it humbles you.”
Zille recently expressed frustration about the DA seemingly being sidelined by the ANC, saying they were not included in discussions on the date of the planned national dialogue. The two parties also clashed on President Cyril Ramaphosa describing Russia as “a friend of South Africa”.
'The ANC hates the GNU': Fikile Mbalula
Mbalula rejected Zille's assertion that the GNU set-up was a coalition, labelling her claims misleading.
“The ANC rejects the baseless claims by Zille regarding their alleged role in shaping South Africa’s GNU. We view these claims as not only false but deliberately misleading, aiming to distort historical facts and elevate the importance in national matters where they lack any foundational relevance.”
Mbalula also shot down requests by Zille to meet regularly about the GNU.
“Zille’s repeated urge to interfere in the internal affairs of the ANC and her ongoing public attacks on President Ramaphosa expose a shameless bid for power and influence — one she has neither earned nor will attain through such reckless posturing.
“We see through these calculated attempts to undermine the ANC’s leadership. It is clear Zille and her party seek only to weaken the ANC from within, hoping to gain what they cannot secure at the ballot box. This is not genuine criticism but rather a desperate grasp at relevance by a party failing to appeal to most South Africans.
“These tactics will not deter us, the ANC remains resolute in delivering on its commitments.”
