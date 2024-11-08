Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa holds presidential imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal

By TimesLIVE - 08 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday hosting the presidential imbizo in Umgababa ward 98, KwaZulu-Natal.

Residents are expected to quiz the president on various service delivery issues as well as promises made by the government to help develop the province. 

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

KwaZulu-Natal Presidential Imbizo in Umgababa
Botswana President-elect, Adv Duma Boko inauguration