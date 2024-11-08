President Cyril Ramaphosa is on Friday hosting the presidential imbizo in Umgababa ward 98, KwaZulu-Natal.
Residents are expected to quiz the president on various service delivery issues as well as promises made by the government to help develop the province.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa holds presidential imbizo in KwaZulu-Natal
