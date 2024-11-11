The EFF has witnessed a string of high-profile departures, including former deputy president Floyd Shivambu and chairperson Dali Mpofu, who joined Jacob Zuma's MK Party. Attention is now on MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi whose future in the party remains uncertain.
Ndlozi's loyalty has been questioned, particularly after Julius Malema's cryptic tweet implying some members' “souls are long gone”. Though Malema defended his relationship with Ndlozi after Shivambu's exit, speculation persists.
Former DA MP Phumzile Van Damme has advised Ndlozi to leave, citing Malema's “degrading” treatment, but Ndlozi has reaffirmed his loyalty to the EFF.
“I don’t know why Ndlozi puts up with being constantly publicly degraded like this. The man doesn’t need politics, he has a whole PhD. Leave, Dr Ndlozi. No politics is ever worth your dignity. Leave this one and his failing party and thrive beyond his wildest imagination,” Van Damme said.
TimesLIVE previously reported insiders have speculated Ndlozi may exit after the EFF's elective conference next month.
Former Gauteng premier Mbhazima Shilowa believes controversy surrounds Ndlozi to “gaslight” him into leaving.
“I am not sure what some in the media hope to gain by gaslighting Dr Ndlozi. Whether he stays or leaves is his decision. What is the end game? Whatever it is seems to have little to do with his interests but to feed the narrative of a resurgent MKP and a declining EFF.”
POLL | Should Mbuyiseni Ndlozi leave the EFF and join the MK Party?
Image: EFF/X
