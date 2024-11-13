DA’s Cowley accused of spreading fake news
Health MEC denies claim that two deaths occurred at Komani hospital due to power outages
The Eastern Cape health department has admonished DA MPL Jane Cowley for spreading “fake news” after she reported two people had died in Komani’s Frontier Hospital at the weekend because of power outages...
