Politics

WATCH LIVE | Ntshavheni briefs media on cabinet meeting

By TimesLIVE - 13 November 2024

Courtesy of SABC

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni is on Wednesday briefing the media on the outcomes of a recent cabinet meeting.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Minister Ntshavheni briefs the media on the last cabinet meeting
Kate Middleton makes rare appearance at church services