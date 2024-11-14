Politics

Corruption unit hones in on two district municipalities

President signs off on probes into fraud and corruption in Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo

By ASANDA NINI - 14 November 2024

President Cyril Ramaphosa has unleashed the corruption busting Special Investigating Unit on the Chris Hani and Alfred Nzo district municipalities after signing proclamations for in-depth probes into multimillion-rand tenders they awarded...

