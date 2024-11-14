The minister accused the MKP of protecting construction mafias.
WATCH | MK Party and construction mafias one and the same: Macpherson
People supporting those arrested for extortion 'are wearing MK Party shirts'
Public works & infrastructure minister Dean Macpherson says the MK Party and construction mafias are “one and the same”.
Macpherson briefed parliament on Thursday on incomplete construction projects. While his address started smoothly, things quickly changed when MKP MP Visvin Reddy criticised the DA.
“Let us not be fooled by the excuses. This is the same DA that promised South Africans it would remove the ANC from power only to form a coalition for perks, the blue lights and the comforts of high office.
“They are not here to serve the people, they are here to serve themselves. The minister may speak of cost containment and budget constraints but let's be clear: lack of money should never be an excuse for failing to build schools, hospitals and police stations for our people,” Reddy said.
He accused the government of not supporting black contractors.
“Rather than support black contractors striving for change in the construction industry, this DA-led GNU slanders them as a construction mafia, refusing to address a sector still locked in privilege.”
In retaliation, Macpherson said: “The honourable Reddy talks about selling out. There is no-one who has politically sold out more than that man; he has joined four political parties including the DA. Now he finds himself in the camouflage. He has sold out one political party after another and he will sell out the MKP as well.”
The minister accused the MKP of protecting construction mafias.
“I am glad that the honourable has finally admitted they are the shop steward of the construction mafia. That is exactly what he said today. Even when you go to people who have been arrested for extortion activities, do you know what shirts people are wearing outside in support of them? MK shirts. The construction mafia and the MK are one and the same thing.
“I understand why MK does not want to see transparency in tender processes. They hate the idea of getting value for money. They would rather have black rural communities suffer because projects cannot be completed on time,” said Macpherson.
Construction mafias are groups that use violence and other illegal means to control access to construction sites. The groups invade construction sites, demanding money or a stake in development projects.
The MKP was not the only party in the firing line as Macpherson also took jabs at EFF leader Julius Malema.
“There is a party that understands and recognises failed infrastructure projects and that is the EFF. You will recall On-Point Engineering, a company that was linked to the leader of the EFF that could not deliver a project in Limpopo.
And talking of dysfunctional power struggles within a political party, they know what that looks like. Mass exodus of their own leaders. They plotted against the party while they were seated at the dinner table.”
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela in her report in 2012 found the awarding of a tender to On-Point Engineering by the Limpopo transport department was unlawful. The company was linked to Malema.
Reddy said the minister was “personalising matters”.
“The minister is proving that he knows nothing about the evictions. He is not raising pertinent issues here. He is personalising matters. He makes unfounded allegations against MK Party. He must substantiate the allegation,” he said.
