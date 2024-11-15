He said the premier appointed Mbalula, who is also the MEC for community safety and transport, because she “deemed” him fit enough.
TimesLIVE
ANC says Jabu Mbalula not taking over from scandal-hit Letsoha-Mathae as Free State premier
Corruption-accused Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae takes one-month sick leave as brother of party SG is sworn in as acting premier
Image: Free State/X
Jabu Mbalula has been appointed as acting premier of Free State while Maqueen Letsoha-Mathae, who has been accused of corruption, takes a month-long sick leave.
Mbalula was sworn-in as acting premier on Thursday after his appointment was approved by Letsoha-Mathae earlier this week.
ANC Free State secretary Polediso Motsoeneng said Mbalula's appointment was not a takeover from Letsoha-Mathae, who is being investigated by the Hawks.
The premier dominated headlines last month. The Hawks are investigating her and her husband Lawrence Mathae on bribery allegations emanating from her tenure as MEC of the roads portfolio.
“The ANC in the Free State has noted media reports that comrade Letsoha-Mathae has been 'instructed' to take sick leave. The laughable yet unsurprising reports emanate from the swearing in of comrade Mbalula as the acting premier while comrade Letsoha-Mathae is recuperating,” Motsoeneng said.
“The suggestion that she was 'instructed' to take sick leave is shameful at worst, and laughable at best, and confirms the ANC’s long-held suspicion that women leaders are deliberately undermined. There is no leader in his/her right mind who would agree to be instructed to take sick leave.”
He said the premier appointed Mbalula, who is also the MEC for community safety and transport, because she “deemed” him fit enough.
ActionSA provincial chairperson Patricia Kopane questioned Mbalula's appointment.
She said the ANC’s swift appointment of Mbalula, brother of ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, as acting premier raises suspicions about the integrity of the party’s actions.
“This decision, made immediately after premier Letsoha-Mathae was placed on leave, appears to be a calculated move that prioritises political loyalty over genuine accountability,” said Kopane.
“ActionSA questions the timing and motives behind Mbalula’s appointment as it undermines the ANC’s claims of commitment to fighting corruption.”
