Portfolio committee on Stilfontein: 'Strike a balance between the right to life and the police’s duty'

Mineral and petroleum resources portfolio committee chair Mikateko Mahlaule has called on roleplayers involved in Operation Vala Umgodi to approach the situation in Stilfontein, North West, with care and caution.
Mahlaule emphasised the need to strike a balance between two constitutional imperatives: the right to life and the police’s duty to prevent, combat and investigate crime.
A media statement issued by parliament on behalf of Mahlaule highlighted the challenges posed by illegal mining.
“The country has been grappling with illegal mining for many years and mining communities bore the brunt of peripheral criminal activities such as rape, robbery and damage to public infrastructure, among other things. However, since the inception of Operation Vala Umgodi in December last year, there have been remarkable strides in fighting the problem,” it said.
The situation in Stilfontein became critical when more than 4,000 illegal miners were believed to be underground in a local mine.
The miners recently sent a letter, written in isiZulu, requesting urgent medical assistance, including ARV medication.
Police to provide ARVs to illegal miners in Stilfontein
Authorities had initially blocked the mine's entrance and cut off supplies to pressure the miners to surface but many reportedly chose to remain underground out of fear of arrest.
After a court order issued by the Pretoria high court the police agreed to provide the ARVs as part of an emergency rescue operation. Deputy National Police Commissioner Lt-Gen Tebello Mosikili confirmed that SAPS would co-ordinate the distribution of the medication.
“Mahlaule has welcomed the assurance by SAPS and the North West community safety and transport management department that they will ensure the safe rescue of illegal miners underground. He said those underground should be rescued to face the full might of the law,” the statement added.
Mahlaule also acknowledged the progress made by Operation Vala Umgodi, particularly in tackling criminal activities related to illegal mining.
“We take note of the good work done by Operation Vala Umgodi. Over and above many arrests effected thus far, the operation has led to a crackdown on the illicit activities in Stilfontein,” he said.
“The number of illegal miners reported to be underground paints a harrowing picture of an endemic criminal syndicate characterised by the blatant disregard for the law and the state cannot afford to give in.”
